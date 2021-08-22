Latest number of new Covid cases released

The Department of Health has also been notified of 1,688 new cases, with the 314 patients in hospital an increase of 55 on yesterday.
The number of people in ICU is up five to 59.
It comes as 1,485 new Covid cases were reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with 11 additional deaths.
In an update this morning, the Health Service Executive's CEO Paul Reid said the figures show the "threat is still very real".
The number of people being treated in hospital for the virus now stands at 314 - the highest since the end of March.
