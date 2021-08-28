Walk in vaccination clinic in Sligo today for over 12s

Walk in clinic today at IT Sligo
Anyone aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to a walk-in vaccination clinics today, Saturday, August 28 in IT Sligo.
Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Moderna may also attend the today's walk-in clinic, once the interval between doses has been reached.
All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.
The walk-in vaccination clinic times for IT Sligo today are as follows:
· Saturday 28 August: 9.15am to 12.30pm. Moderna dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 01 August.
