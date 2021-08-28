The latest Covid figures for Saturday, August 28

1,997 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed for Saturday, August 28.
324 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, with 61 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).
