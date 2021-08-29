Latest Covid figures for Sunday, August 29

1,706 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, Sunday, August 29.
347 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 60 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).
More News
Members of the Burke and Holt families with Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach LCC, and staff members of The Dock. The rededication took place on Friday, August 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.