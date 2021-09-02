Latest Covid figures revealed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 343 people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease, 17 fewer than yesterday. Of these, 59 are receiving treatment in intensive care, a rise of three.

There were 100 Covid-19 outbreaks in the week to last Saturday, a small reduction on the previous week, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Five outbreaks were reported in nursing homes, with 66 confirmed linked cases.

In workplaces, 27 outbreaks were reported, with 117 confirmed linked cases.

There were 11 outbreaks in childcare facilities with 34 linked cases.

Nine outbreaks occurred in acute hospitals and involved 53 linked cases.

Two outbreaks involved social gatherings and resulted in 25 linked cases.

Two travel-related outbreaks occurred, involving two flights, and resulted in 9 confirmed linked cases.

No community hospital or long-term facilities reported outbreaks.

According to the latest data, there were 52 deaths linked to Covid-19 last month.

These figures are made up of confirmed, probable and possible Covid-19 deaths.

It compares with 16 deaths in July and 16 deaths in June.

Figures released yesterday show that there have been 5,112 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

It includes ten deaths which occurred and were reported in the week to last Saturday, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures are interim as it can take some time before all deaths linked to Covid-19 are reported.

The figures came as the Government was told by the National Public Health Emergency Team that Ireland could see a peak of 2,500-3,000 Covid-19 cases a day by mid September, in an optimistic scenario.

NPHET said that this may result in peaks in healthcare demand, with possibly 500-700 patients in hospital with the virus and between 80-130 in intensive care.