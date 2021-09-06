Latest figures show a reduction in the 14-day incidence of Covid-19

Search

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

As of 8am today, 384 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also shows a further reduction in the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Data compiled up to 1 September puts the 14-day incidence at 491 cases for every 100,000 people.

Under its most recent optimistic projections, NPHET suggested that daily cases numbers could reach 3,000 a day, by the middle of this month.

The latest HPSC report puts the average daily case numbers for the two weeks to 1 September at 1,670.

NPHET also projected up to 700 hospitalisations and 130 patients in ICU by the middle of the month.

