Latest figures show a reduction in the 14-day incidence of Covid-19

Coronavirus
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 384 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.
The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also shows a further reduction in the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Data compiled up to 1 September puts the 14-day incidence at 491 cases for every 100,000 people.
Under its most recent optimistic projections, NPHET suggested that daily cases numbers could reach 3,000 a day, by the middle of this month.
The latest HPSC report puts the average daily case numbers for the two weeks to 1 September at 1,670.
NPHET also projected up to 700 hospitalisations and 130 patients in ICU by the middle of the month.
