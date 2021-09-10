Today's Covid cases revealed - Friday, September 10, 2021

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised.
59 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units nationwide, an increase of five.
It comes as nine in ten adults in Ireland have now been fully vaccinated, with over seven million Covid-19 vaccines set to have been administered by the end of today.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin described reaching the 90% threshold for those aged over 18 and the seven millionth vaccine mark as "two major milestones" in the country's rollout.
