Over 1,400 new cases of Covid announced today

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,466 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in hospital with the virus stands at 311 – down 17 from yesterday, while the number of people in ICU with the virus has also fallen since yesterday, from 59 to 58.
The department notes that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Senior members of the National Public Health Emergency Team have said the number of people hospitalised with the virus and the number in intensive care have stabilised, while the incidence of disease has decreased in the past fortnight.
More News
A digital clock, easy-to-use mobile phone, and keyfinder are among the technologies exhibited in the HSE's Memory Technology Resource Rooms
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.