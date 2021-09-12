File photo: Paul Reid
The Department of Health has been notified of 1,346 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in hospital with the virus now stands at 315, up four since yesterday
The number of people in ICU with the virus is 59, up one since yesterday.
HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that 45% of Covid-19 tests carried out in the past week were among those aged between 0-18 years.
However, he said that transmission rates in schools remain lower than in the community.
Speaking on RTÉ's This Week programme, he said that the best thing for children is for them to remain in school.
Mr Reid said that 12,000 children out of school as close contacts is a relatively small number out of one million school children.
More News
