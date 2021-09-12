Search

12/09/2021

45% of Covid-19 tests carried out in the past week were among those aged between 0-18 years

Ireland surpasses incredible Covid-19 vaccine and testing milestone

File photo: Paul Reid

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,346 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in hospital with the virus now stands at 315, up four since yesterday

The number of people in ICU with the virus is 59, up one since yesterday.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that 45% of Covid-19 tests carried out in the past week were among those aged between 0-18 years.

However, he said that transmission rates in schools remain lower than in the community.

Speaking on RTÉ's This Week programme, he said that the best thing for children is for them to remain in school.

Mr Reid said that 12,000 children out of school as close contacts is a relatively small number out of one million school children.

