Number of people in intensive care drops by 7

The Department of Health has been notified of 1,456 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in intensive care units is 66, down seven since yesterday.
There are 261 people being treated for the virus, down 27 on yesterday.
Health Service Executive CEO, Paul Reid said a hugely disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients are in intensive care with Covid-19.
He urged people who still haven't come forward for a vaccine yet to do so.
