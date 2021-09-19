Reduction in ICU numbers as restrictions to ease tomorrow

C
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 278 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU, down three on yesterday.
It comes as preparations are continuing ahead of a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow.
The new measures will include a gradual return to workplaces, as well as changes to organised indoor and outdoor group activities.
From tomorrow, indoor dance, yoga, pilates studios, art classes and indoor sports and fitness classes will be permitted for up to 100 people provided participants are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19.
All restrictions on outdoor group activities will also be removed. The lifting of almost all remaining restrictions has been earmarked for 22 October.
Office workers, who largely worked from home during the pandemic, may also return from tomorrow in what the Government has termed a "phased return".
