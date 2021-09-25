Covid figures released as vaccine boosters announced

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Department of Health has been notified of a further 1,335 new cases of Covid-19.
The number of people in hospital now stands at 282, which is a drop of 15 since yesterday.
Of those patients, 65 are being treated in ICU, which is up four since yesterday.
In Northern Ireland, 1,120 positive cases and five deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.
The latest figures come as the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the ending of the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system.
Yesterday, the Health Service Executive said that those who are immunocompromised will be notified of an appointment for a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine from next week.
People will begin to be notified of their appointments from Wednesday and the administration of the third dose of the vaccine will begin on Friday.
