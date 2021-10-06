Decrease in hospital numbers with the disease

The Department of Health has been notified of 984 new cases of Covid-19.
There are 343 people in hospital with the disease, down six on yesterday.
Of those patients in hospital, 70 are being treated in intensive care, up five.
