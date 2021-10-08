Over 2,000 new cases of Covid

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 354 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,242.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days.

"However, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 7 days (8845 cases) is fewer than the previous 7 days (9115 cases), with the 7 day moving average of daily cases at 1264 today, compared to 1302 a week ago.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained.

“If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu like symptoms please stay at home - do not go to work or socialise.

"To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”