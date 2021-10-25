Latest figures show almost 500 people in hospital with Covid

There have been 1,845 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health.
Almost 500 people are now in hospital with Covid-19, with 497 patients with Covid reported to be receiving hospital care.
This is an increase of 24 from yesterday, and an increase of 48 since Saturday.
Of those in hospital, 99 are receiving intensive care, up two on yesterday's figure.
