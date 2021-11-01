Another large number of new Covid cases announced today

Another rise Covid-19 cases reported
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 515 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.
Meanwhile Covid-19 vaccination centres were closed today, November 1, to facilitate updates to the Covid-19 Vaccination Information System (COVAX).
The HSE said it was conducting planned, essential updates to the COVAX system and to other vaccination services.
The new system update is expected to support the vaccination booster programme.
Registration for vaccines online or by phone was also closed for the day.
