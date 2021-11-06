The latest Covid-19 case numbers released for Saturday, November 6

Coronavirus
The Department of Health has reported a further 3,685 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for Saturday, November 6.
On Twitter, the department said that as of 8am, 444 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of whom 74 are in intensive care units.
There are 19 fewer people in hospital than at the same time yesterday, while the number in ICU is down two.
Michael Gallagher recently presented a cheque for €46,000 to Adrian Doherty & Enda Campbell of DSI west regional centre committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.