The latest Covid-19 figures for Sunday, November 7

The Department of Health has been notified of 3,428 new cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am there were 478 patients with the virus in hospital, an increase of 34 on figures for Saturday, November 6.
The are 75 Covid-19 patients in ICU.
