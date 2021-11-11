The latest Covid-19 infection figures for Thursday, November 11

National Covid figures confirmed
According to the latest update from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 543 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 97 are in ICU.
Archbishop-elect Duffy concelebrating Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam Picture: Ray Ryan
Some of those who attended a rally organised by Treasure Leitrim on Saturday at Manorhamilton Castle picture: James Molloy
Pictured launching the fund to support community groups are Minister of State Joe O’Brien and Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Julien Behal Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.