Daily number of Covid-19 cases confirmed - almost 14,000 cases announced since Friday
THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,805 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this Sunday, bringing the total number of cases announced since Friday to 13,930.
A total of 4,642 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday; 5,483 cases on Friday.
As of 8am today, 582 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 106 are in ICU.
On Saturday morning there were 556 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 107 were in intensive care.
