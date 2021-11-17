National daily rise in Covid-19 cases revealed

A TOTAL of 3,633 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Health Protection Service Centre.
As of this morning at eight o'clock, some 634 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, of which 119 are being treated at intensive care wards across Ireland.
Across the last seven days, 43 more people have tragically died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 5,609 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Department of Health, which released the figures this teatime, stated these could change due to future data validation.
All this data is provisional and subject to change, the department has said.
Yesterday, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a raft of new measures amid the continuing rise in cases of Covid-19, with the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning not ruling out another lockdown.
