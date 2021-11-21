Over 4,000 new cases of Covid confirmed today

The Department of Health has confirmed 4,181 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 668 patients in hospital with the virus, up 28 on the same time yesterday.

Of these, 125 people are being treated in ICU, up four from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer has warned that the current level of Covid-19 is placing an enormous burden on the entire health system.

Dr Tony Holohan said the virus is having a negative impact on the health of people, with non-Covid care continuing to be severely impacted.

However, in a statement issued today he said small but vital individual and collective actions can turn the current situation around.

As cases of Covid-19 continue to increase - the Chief Medical Officer renewed his appeal to heed the basic public health guidelines - to break the chains of transmission.

"We can change the trajectory of this disease. Small changes, by all of us, will make a big difference collectively," he said.

Dr Holohan said the impact of the current sudden and unsustainable surge of infection is being felt from public health to general practice to acute hospitals.

However, he said the disease trajectory can be altered, if everyone makes small changes, to make a big difference collectively, especially on the number of people who end up seriously ill and in hospital in mid-December.

"We are all, understandably, very tired of this pandemic," he said.

"Time and again we have asked the Irish people to take on board public health messaging and act for the collective good. And time and again the vast majority have listened to that message and responded."