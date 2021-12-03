New COVID-19 restrictions to be introduced

The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin has confirmed the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking this evening he said that following NPHET’s recommendations and guidance, the Government has agreed to introduce the following restrictions:

From 7th December until 9th January,

Nightclubs will close.

Strict social distancing will be required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels and they must all revert to the situation that was in place before 22nd October.

That means:

- Table service only

- 1 metre between tables

- A maximum of six adults per table

- There can be no multiple table bookings

- Masks must be worn when not at the table

- Closing time remains at midnight

There will be a maximum of 50% capacity at entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, which must all be fully seated. Face masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Requirement for the Covid Pass will be required for gyms and leisure centres and hotel bars and restaurants.

In addition, NPHET have advised that visits to private homes over the coming weeks should be kept to a maximum of three other households (that’s four households in total) at any one time.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that "Across the country, very many people in the hospitality and entertainment industries will be bitterly disappointed by this news. Many of them will be fearing for their livelihoods.

"I want to reassure them that just as we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government will stand by them and ensure that they have the financial supports necessary to weather this latest storm and to stay intact until we are out of it," he said.