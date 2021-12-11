481 people are in hospital as 4,004 new cases of Covid announced today

The Department of Health has been notified of 4,004 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 481 people in hospital, down 30 since yesterday, of whom 111 people are in ICU, up one.

It comes as people aged 40 to 49 years could be in line to receive booster vaccines before Christmas.

Indications from Government today suggest it is more than likely that boosters will begin to be made available to this cohort by the end of next week.

This move would mean that people in this age group could get a booster if it is at least five months since they got a second vaccine dose.

They should receive an appointment to attend a vaccination centre but there is also the option of going to a walk-in clinic or a pharmacy where the boosters are administered.

Government is keen to emphasise that booster vaccines offer the best protection against the new variant.