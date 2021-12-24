Record number of new cases of Covid-19 reported this Christmas Eve

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by the Department of Health
MORE than 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland this Friday, the Department of Health has confirmed.
The figure (11,182), is the highest daily number since the pandemic began and it is now estimated that 83% of all cases of the disease are now due to the Omicron variant.
As of 8am this Christmas Eve, there were 393 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, a rise of three from yesterday. Of those in hospital, 89 patients are being treated in intensive care units - a decline of nine from Thursday.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 11,182* confirmed cases of #COVID19— Department of Health (@roinnslainte)
