Breaking news as 13,765 Covid-19 cases reported in new record

There have been 13,765 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health. This is the highest ever total announced, overtaking the 11,182 cases announced yesterday.

The Department has said in anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

They added that the data is provisional.

There are 378 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country.

The Department of Health estimates that 83% of those are now attributable to the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive has said Covid-19 vaccination clinics around the country are closed for Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day.

However, PCR testing will continue to be offered this weekend although there will be a slightly reduced level of service.

Vaccination centres will resume service on Monday 27 December.