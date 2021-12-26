Online booking for COVID-19 booster vaccine appointments opens for Sligo and Leitrim

The Sligo and Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centres are now offering online booking for booster vaccine appointments. Anyone who is eligible for a booster dose may go to hse.ie and select from a list of vaccination centres around the country, including Sligo and Carrick on Shannon, and then pick an appointment time that suits.

Online booking is currently available for appointments on the following days:

Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre

· Monday 27 December from 8.30am to 1pm, 2pm to 7.30pm

· Tuesday 28 December from 8.30am to 1pm, 2pm to 7.30pm

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre, Primary Care Centre

· Monday 27 December from 8.30am to 1pm, 2pm to 7.30pm

To be eligible to book your own booster vaccine appointment for the dates above you must be aged 40 or over and have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

If you have had COVID-19, you can now get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

To book an appointment at either the Sligo or Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centres, go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

The online appointment booking system will be extended to include additional dates in the coming days. From Wednesday 29 December the booster vaccine will be offered to people aged 30 to 39 and to people aged 16 to 29 who got the Janssen single-dose vaccine during the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. From Monday 10 January, booster doses will be open to all remaining age groups. You need to wait at least 90 days after your first round of COVID-19 vaccination before you can get a booster.