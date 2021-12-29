Search

29 Dec 2021

Over 9,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed for Wednesday, December 29

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of an additional 9,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, Wednesday, December 29.

According to the figures there are 521 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 60 on the previous day.

There are 92 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is up 1 from yesterday.

