Over 9,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed for Wednesday, December 29

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths for Ireland
The Department of Health has been notified of an additional 9,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, Wednesday, December 29.
According to the figures there are 521 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 60 on the previous day.
There are 92 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is up 1 from yesterday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.