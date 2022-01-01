Ireland marks two unenviable Covid-19 milestones on the first day of 2022

Coronavirus Covid-19
Ireland has marked to unenviable Covid-19 milestones on the first day of 2022.
The Department of Health has reported 23,281 cases of Covid-19, for the first day of 2022, the highest daily figure recorded in Ireland to date.
As of 8am, there were 656 people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 with 85 people being treated in intensive care.
Most worryingly however, is the fact that more than 120,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since Christmas Day. This means there were more cases recorded in the Republic between Christmas and New Year 2021 than in the whole of 2020, the first year of the pandemic.
