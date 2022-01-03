Search

03 Jan 2022

Large number of hospital staff absent as nearly 17,000 cases of Covid confirmed today

BREAKING NEWS: Case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

Omicron variant of Covid-19

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 16,986 cases of Covid-19.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen to 804, an increase of 87 compared to the same time yesterday morning.

This day last week there were 461 people in hospital with Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has risen six since yesterday, with 93 patients with the coronavirus receiving care in ICUs around the country.

There were 91 people in intensive care units with Covid-19 on this day last week.

The Health Service Executive yesterday warned it expects more hospitals will have to curtail non-essential work in the coming days, because of the high number of staff absences due to Covid-19.

According to RTE, HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor said they expect the staffing situation to get worse in the coming days and that it is not clear when the situation will peak.

She said in the Mater Hospital in Dublin there were 400 staff out, 250 of whom are Covid-positive and that has led to the curtailment of work and the cancellation of all leave.

"There's about 10% of staff out and that is of serious concern to us in one of our large model four hospitals," Ms O'Connor said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media