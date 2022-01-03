Large number of hospital staff absent as nearly 17,000 cases of Covid confirmed today

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 16,986 cases of Covid-19.

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen to 804, an increase of 87 compared to the same time yesterday morning.

This day last week there were 461 people in hospital with Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has risen six since yesterday, with 93 patients with the coronavirus receiving care in ICUs around the country.

There were 91 people in intensive care units with Covid-19 on this day last week.

The Health Service Executive yesterday warned it expects more hospitals will have to curtail non-essential work in the coming days, because of the high number of staff absences due to Covid-19.

According to RTE, HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor said they expect the staffing situation to get worse in the coming days and that it is not clear when the situation will peak.

She said in the Mater Hospital in Dublin there were 400 staff out, 250 of whom are Covid-positive and that has led to the curtailment of work and the cancellation of all leave.

"There's about 10% of staff out and that is of serious concern to us in one of our large model four hospitals," Ms O'Connor said.