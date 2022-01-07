More than 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland for second consecutive day

Friday's Covid-19 figures have been released
MORE than 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland for the second day in a row.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been notified of 21,926 new confirmed cases of the disease this Friday.
In an update this Friday evening, the Department of Health says there were 936 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at 8am of which 84 were in ICU.
This compares to 941 and 90 24-hours earlier.
