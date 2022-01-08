Another record day for the number of new Covid cases

There are 917 people in hospital
The Department of Health has been notified of 26,122 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the pandemic began.
The previous highest was 23,817 on 6 January.
There are 917 people in hospital, down 19 since yesterday, of whom 83 are in ICU, down one.
It comes as children aged between five and 11 who have been registered with the Health Service Executive will be offered an appointment for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from today.
Registration for this cohort opened on Monday.
The vaccination programme is already under way with children who have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness from the virus or live with someone who is at higher risk from Covid-19.
