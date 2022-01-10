Rise in the number of covid patients in hospital

There have been 23,909 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health.

There are 1,063 people in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 79 from yesterday.

89 of these patients are being cared for in intensive care units, up six.

The number of patients being treated in hospital is the highest since 9 February 2021 when 1,104 people with Covid-19 were receiving hospital treatment.

Meanwhile the Chief Executive of the HSE has said it does not feel as though the peak of this wave of Covid-19 has been reached in terms of staff impact or hospitalisation.

However, Paul Reid said the percentage of hospitalised cases coming through from the total number of positive cases on a daily basis is significantly down on previous waves, while ICU numbers are holding stable for now.

Mr Reid said the average stay for Covid patients is around six to seven days.

Currently between 14,000 and 15,000 HSE staff members are absent due to Covid related issues.

He also said that 83,000 children aged between 5 and 11 have been registered for the vaccine and 27,000 of this age group have received their first shot.