Covid-19 figures for Sunday, January 23, 2022

An additional 8,126 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
As of 8am this morning, there were 845 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 79 were in intensive care.
The Department of Health notified 4,731 cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing.
Additionally, 3,395 cases were confirmed yesterday through a positive antigen test registered through the HSE portal.
