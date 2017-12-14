Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday December 14, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rose Audini (née Keaney), Brockagh, Glenfarne, Leitrim nd formerly London

Removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne arriving at 6.00 Friday evening. Funeral mass at 11.00 on Saturday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery

Vyvyenne Cornally (née Nolan) Cooligrain, Dowra, Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford

The death has occurred of Vyvyenne Cornally (nee Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Co Leitrim in the exceptional care of the staff of Galway Hospice 13th December 2017. Deeply regretted by her sons Aidan and David and their partners, grandchildren Adele and Daragh, sisters Vercum and Lourdes, brother Neville, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. ​​Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Thursday evening from 6pm with prayers at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice care of Kelly's Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.

Cornelius (Con) Evans, Curranes, Caheragh, Cork / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Evans, London formerly of Caheragh, West Cork, 6th of December 2017, who passed away peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (nee Glancy), son James and his partner Anna, daughter Anne and her husband Paul, granddaughter Meara, brother Jimmy and all relatives and friends

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Anne Evans-McCutcheon, Gortinty, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Friday from 6 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Fidelma Durkin, Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

Fidelma Durkin, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Beloved wife of Francis O’Callaghan. Loving daughter of Mickey and recently deceased Deirdre Durkin. December 13th 2017, Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband, family and friends. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, father, sister Michelle, brother-in-law Brendan Ring, niece Ellen, nephew Michael, mother-in-law Miriam, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, her large circle of friends and former work colleagues. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening, from 4pm until 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, on Friday morning at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

Raymond McWeeney, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Longford tomorrow, Thursday, from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Gabriel Miney, Manorhamilton / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton of Gabriel Miney, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 11th December, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gemma, his daughters Vivienne and Sharon, his son Paul, his mother Maura, his sister Catherine, his brother Charles, his daughter-in-law Despina, his granddaughter Danae, and Conor (Sharon's partner), his uncle John P., his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy and Fox Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private please.

Desmond (Dessie) O'Boyle, Tinnock, Youghal, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon

Desmond, Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Marian, loving dad of Karl and Emer, and much loved grandad of Liam and Lily-May, sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am at St Mary's Parish Church, Youghal. Private cremation will take place later.

Maureen (Mary) Reilly, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Maureen (Mary) Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence in her 96th year surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 11th December, 2017. Predeceased by her husband Benny. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Brian, daughters Carmel (Gilhooly), Ann, Breege (Galligan), Bernie and Claire (Teevan), her brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon) and sister Brigid (Moyne) her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Drumeela Church.

John Brandt, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, of John Brandt, Drumduffy, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosa, sons Michael, David and Boris; daughters Roswitha, Miriam and Brigette; sisters Hilke, Heide and Ingeborg; son in law; daughter in law; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighboursFuneral Mass at St Brigid's Church, Creevelea on Thursday at 11am. Burial to follow in Killargue new cemetery. House strictly private, please.

May they all Rest In Peace.