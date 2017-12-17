Leitrim deaths - Sunday December 17, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gregory Cornyn Dowra, Cavan

Gregory Cornyn, Kilduff, Newbridge, Dowra, County Cavan, at Sligo University Hospital. Removal from his residence to St Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge, arriving at 7pm on Sunday evening. House private except from 2-9pm today, and 12-3pm on Sunday. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday, followed by burial in Doobally Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Patricia CONWAY (née Murray) Attiballa, Tulsk/ Drumshanbo

Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son James, daughter Kathleen and dear grandaughter Rachel, brother Michael Tom, sisters Margaret, Kitty and Adelaide, brothers- in- law, sister- in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at O Connors funeral home, Tulsk toda Sunday December 17 from 4.30 pm followed by removal to the Church of Saints Eitne and Fidelma, Tulsk arriving at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon ,December 18 with burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House strictly private on Sunday please. Family flowers only with donations if desired to Inis Aoibhinn Lodge, UCHG, Galway.

Mary O'Hagan (née Mullan) Naimh Padraig, Drumshanbo

At Naiamh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly from Coalisland, Co. Tyrone on Saturday, December 16, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Jason and Martin, daughter Amanda, Brother Patsy, sisters Monica and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 14 Ashdale Hillroad, Drumshanbo, today, Sunday from 6pm until 10pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Monday for the Mass of the resurrection at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation at Cavan Crematorium.

Kathleen SMYTH (née Kelly) Ballyduff, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the company of family at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Joe, she will be sadly missed by her family Joseph, Brian, Declan, Fergus, Sheila and Francis and their partners, grandchildren Lillymor, Ciara, Amy, Colin, Aaron, Connie, David, Lauren, Fintan, Luchia, Abbie, Jayne and Georgia, her sisters, Mary (McHugh) and Betty (McNiffe), and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Special Olympics South Leitrim c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.





Alice SMITH (née McGovern) Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Alic Smith (née, McGovern), Thursday December 14th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Monday evening, 18th December 2017, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.