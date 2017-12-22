Leitrim deaths - December 22, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Padraig Beirne, Raheny, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Beirne - Padraig, (Raheny and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon), (late of Independent Newspapers) - 20th December 2017, (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ida, children - Sheragh, Alison and Mark, son-in-law Darrin, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandchildren Alannah, Molly and Ciara, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home today, Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

James (Jim) Bohan, Sandymount, Dublin / Co Leitrim

BOHAN – James (Jim) (late of Sandymount and formerly Leitrim) 20th December 2017. (Peacefully) in the care of staff at the Blackrock Hospice after a brave battle. Beloved husband of 57yrs to Maureen, loving father to Eamon, Pauline, Betty and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Justine, James, Rebecca, Saoirse, Aaron and Caoimhe, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Bridget, brothers John and Eddie, sons-in-law, Vincent, Neil and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Nichols Funeral Chapel, Lombard Street East today, Friday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Blackrock Hospice. House Private.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork



Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-pm with removal on Saturday morning to St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place on Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.

May they all Rest In Peace.