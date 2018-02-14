Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday February 14

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Damian McKeon, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Damian McKeon, Keshcarrigan, Ck- on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving children Cian, Ríona and Fionnann, his parents Ben and Peggy, sisters Jeanette Conefry, Barbara Byrne, Mairéad and brother Kieran, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, grand nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday from 3-10 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong arriving at 11 o'clock for Funeral Mass followed by burial in Drumcong New Graveyard. House private on Wednesday morning to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

John Henry Grier, Drumgildra, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Henry Grier, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Drumgildra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th January, 2018 peacefully at Paddington Hospital, London following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers; Fr. Matt, James, Bernie and Charlie, sisters; Mary Ellen, Elizabeth, Rose, Bernadette and Kathleen, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford on Thursday (15th February, 2018) from 4.00pm - 6.00pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for 7.00pm. Funeral mass on Friday (16th February) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

John Thomas McGovern, Gubrawooly, Swanlinbar, Cavan

And late of Mullinahinch Private Nursing Home, Monaghan. Son of the late Hugh Johnny and Mary Mc Govern, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Remains reposing at the morturary at Cavan General Hospital from 5pm on Tuesday until removal at 6pm to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Alex McGreevy, No 1, Elaghmore, West East, Bundoran, Donegal

Alex McGreevy, No 1. Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully on Sunday 11th February 2018, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Susan and adored father of John, Paul and Marie, deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula and Collette, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday (Feb 13th) from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Des Scanlon Corlurgan, Cavan Town, Cavan / Sligo Town, Sligo

Des Scanlon, Corlurgan, Cavan and late of Bridge Street, Sligo Tuesday February 13th, Peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Nora and dear father of Áine, Siobhan, Niamh and Desmond. Devoted grandfather of Ayda, Alex, Rory and Niall. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, brothers Shay (Dublin), Johnny (Sligo), sister Ann Harrison (Sligo), sons-in-law Justin, Ross and Dave, daughter-in-law Tricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his Home today Wednesday from 2pm to 7pm and tomorrow Thursday from 4pm until 9.00pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in the Cathedral of SS Patrick and Felim Cavan, with interment afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital C/O Declan Finnegan Funeral Director or any Family Member.

May they all Rest in Peace.