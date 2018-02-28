Leitrim Deaths - February 28, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Keane (née Gilligan) Glebe, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Keane (nee Gilligan), London and formerly of Glebe, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occured unexpectedly of Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, brother Gabriel, niece Michelle, sisters-in-Law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tarmon at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery.

Pat Clarke Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (28th February) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday (1st March) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bridie Crawley (née Farry) Jinks Avenue, Sligo Town, Sligo

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael and cherished mother of Mary, Joan, Michael, Betty, Marion, Teresa, John, Seamie, Rosie, Noel, Danny and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family; sons in law, daughters in law, brothers; Mickie, Noel, Johnie and the late Danny, sisters; Angela, Molly, Trudy and the late Rose, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 5pm to 9pm Thursday. Removal from her home on Friday to The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Friday morning please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on sligocathedral.ie

May they all Rest in Peace.