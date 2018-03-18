Leitrim deaths - Sunday, March 18, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Margaret McMorrow (née Feely), Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim



Mary Margaret McMorrow, (nee Feely) Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his loving husband Michael Vincent, her sons John (Trim), Martin (Paris), Marian (Strokestown), Breege (Galway), Michelle (Strokestown), Olivia (Ennis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel Manorhamilton this evening from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Michaell's Church Glenfarne to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund or Abbey Haven Nursing Home.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Co Dublin / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Eileen Fannon (nee McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin 22. March 16th 2018 in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year. Last surviving member of the late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin on Tuesday from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematoriam. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

May they all Rest in Peace.