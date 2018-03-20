Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 20, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Willie (William) Fullerton, St Joseph’s Terrace, Sligo and formerly Mullagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Unviversity Hospital, Galway. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, son Edward, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Conor, Josephine, granddaughter Gillian, great-granddaughter Grianna, sisters June and Jeannie, sisters-in-law, relatives and extended family. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Suzanne and son-in-law, Conor McGale, Rathgean, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, today, Tuesday 20 from 3pm to 9pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Wednesday to St. John's Cathedral, John St., Sligo for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards at Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Croí.

Sr. Mary Roddy, Bessboro, Blackrock, Co Cork / Co Leitrim



RODDY (Sacred Heart Sisters, Bessboro, Blackrock, Cork and late of Lavareen, Co. Leitrim): On March 18, 2018, peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Sr. MARY, dearly loved sister of Joan, Gregory and the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving Community and convent staff, sister, brother, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Reception Prayers at 4.30pm today Tuesday in the Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Blackrock, Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Blackrock.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Co Dublin / Mohill, Co Leitrim



Eileen Fannon (nee McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin 22. March 16th 2018 in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year, last surviving member of the family of late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, beloved wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of great friend. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin today, Tuesday from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

Gerry Maguire, Knockranny, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

And late of London. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Remains arriving at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Mill Road, on Tuesday at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.