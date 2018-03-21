Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday March 21, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James (Jimmy) Mimnagh Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of his family at Mullingar General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Josephine, son's Seamus, Declan and Noel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm on Wednesday and on Thursday from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in local cemetery.

Anne Keane (née Currid) Sunville, North Circular Road, Limerick / Arigna, Roscommon

Formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, Anne died suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Seán. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick, sisters Mary (Leydon), Teresa (Mercier) and Kathleen (McDonald), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday March 22nd for 12.30pm Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Martin Feeley 21 Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Formerly of Cloonkerin, Frenchpark and London. Peacefully, in University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by his daughter Tracey. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, brother Francis (Manchester), brother Paddy, sisters Bridie (Boyle) and Angela Hewitt (Roscommon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday 22nd from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Ireland c/o Higgins and Sons Boyle and Ballinameen.

Willie (William) Fullerton, St Joseph’s Terrace, Sligo Town, Co Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Willie (William) Fullerton, St Joseph’s Terrace, Sligo and formerly Mullagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, son Edward, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Conor, Josephine, granddaughter Gillian, great-granddaughter Grianna, sisters June and Jeannie, sisters-in-law, relatives and extended family. Removal on Wednesday to St. John's Cathedral, John St., Sligo for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards at Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Croí.

Sr. Mary Roddy, Bessboro, Blackrock, Co Cork / Co Leitrim

On March 18, 2018, peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Convent, Blackrock, Sr. MARY, dearly loved sister of Joan, Gregory and the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving Community and convent staff, sister, brother, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Blackrock.

Eileen Fannon (née McGowan), Clondalkin, Co Dublin / Mohill, Co Leitrim

Eileen Fannon (nee McGowan), Clondalkin, Dublin 22. March 16th 2018 in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown and also Roseville Nursing Home, Bray, in her 95th year, last surviving member of the family of late John and Ellie McGowan, Hill Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, beloved wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving daughter Jean, grandson John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of great friend. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by cremation at Newlands Cross crematorium. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer society. Donation box in church.

Gerry Maguire, Knockranny, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Late of London. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.