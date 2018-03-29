Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, March 29, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elaine Byrne Clonee, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Pauline and John and loving sister of Siobhan and Ciara. Elaine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her mam and dad, sisters, niece Faye, nephew Jude, brothers-in-law Simon and Cyril, aunts, uncles, friends and all who knew and loved her. Removal on Thursday morning to the Chapel of Ease, Mary Mother of Hope, Littlepace, Clonee, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Liturgy. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for burial.

Julia Mulvey (née Fahy), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Portumna, Co Galway

The death has occurred of Julia Mulvey (nee Fahy) 6 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Portumna, Co Galway, on Monday 26th March 2018 peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Bob. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her family, her son Robert, Carrick-on-Shannon, daughters Mary Kellett, Ballinamore, Geraldine Furniss, Scramogue, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, son-in-law Martin, her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, her sister Rosie Darcy, Portumna, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. Funeral mass on Thursday 29th March at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon 25th March 2018 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Coman's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Alice and grandson Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Margaret (Dublin), Mary Kelly (Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare), Carmel Linehan (Whitechurch, Cork) and son Tommy, sons-in-law Joe Kelly, Seamus Linehan, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, sisters Mary Jane Crean (Birmingham), Ellie Maguire (Cavan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass Thursday 29th at 11.30am at St Anne’s Church, Slatta with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family time from 6pm on Wednesday.

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK, on Sunday, March 18, 2018, Loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered. Removal will be leaving from T&E Neville, Marsh Road on April 12 at 5.55pm to St. Margaret's Church, Bolingbroke Road, Luton for 6.30pm and Mass will be at 7pm. Tom's funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13 at 10am in St. Margaret's Church. May he rest in eternal peace.

May they all Rest in Peace.