Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 30, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Cartwright (nee Young) Rochdale, Lancashire, England and formerly of Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, on Friday 2nd March 2018, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness. Loving wife of John, dear mother of J.J., Mark and Barry and nan to Conner and Elisha. Very sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren, brothers Jim, John, Thomas and Dessie, sister Lily, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Late of Station Road, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Thursday, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal tomorrow, Friday, to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private to family and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Innis Aoibhinn, Galway University Hospital.

May they all Rest in Peace.