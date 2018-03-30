Sad passing of Niamh Flanagan

The sad death has taken place of Niamh Flanangan of Killaraght, Boyle at just 20 of years of age.

Many of our readers will be aware of Niamh's story from her blog 'Niamh's Journey There'

Niamh Flanagan, an amazing and brave young woman, had been diagnosed with a tumour on her pelvic bone.

In a post from Nimah's Journey There Facebook page it was announced "Yesterday evening our beautiful Niamh passed away... She fought the most courageous and brave battle the whole way to the end... Through her blog she touched the hearts of so many far and wide and she taught us all to appreciate what we have... We want to Thank everyone for their help and support through this difficult time...

Niamh's funeral arrangements are:

Reposing at her home today Friday 30th of March from 5:00pm - 8:00pm, Saturday from 3:00pm - 8:00pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church Boyle on Sunday 1st of April for funeral Mass at 2:00pm with burial afterwards in Killaraght New Cemetary. House private on Sunday morning please.



To Niamh's parents, sister and brother and to her aunt Mary Mcnamara of the Sheemore Inn, Kilclare and Kilnagross we offer our heartfelt sympathies.