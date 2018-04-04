Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, April 4, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank Murray, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Former Secretary General to the Government and Commissioner ICLVR. Unexpectedly at home on 31st March 2018. Beloved husband of Maureen (née Kavanagh) and father of Geraldine, Ciara, Paul, Catherine and remembering baby Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Hugh, Conor, David, Lauren, Laura, Dylan and Adam, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Brian, John and Ronan, his sisters Rita and Patricia and brother Jerry, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday 5th April to The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Friday followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private please

Margaret McGarry (née Diffley) Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occured of Margaret McGarry nee Diffley late of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 3rd of April, 2018 in the compassionate care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Clare and Shelia, son; Gerry, sister; Sr. Corona (South Africa), brother; Jim, daughter-in-law; Josephine, sons-in-law; Jeff, Padraig and Bryan, sister-in-law; Imelda, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Farnaught on Wednesday (4th April) from 12.00pm to 5.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (5th April) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Pallative Care Services care of any family member.

Mary B McLoughlin Rathina, Lisserlough, Boyle, Sligo

Peacefully at St.Attracts Nursing Home, Charlestown. Predeceased by her brother Kevin, sadly missed by her cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing in Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday morning 11 o'clock until 12 o'clock, with removal to St.Attracta's Church,Killaraght arriving for mass of Christian burial at 12.30 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McGriskin, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat McGriskin, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his residence Kiltyclogher, Wednesday from 4pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie; son Daniel; sister Ann; brothers Peter, Gerry, Joe and Vincent; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; aunt; nieces; nephews; relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Fowleys Funeral Home, Dromahair on Wednesday from 5.00pm until 9.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12.00pm. Burial arrangements to be announced later. House private at all times, please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to I.C.U. Patients Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital.

Derek Matthews, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Matthews, Derek (Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10). 30th March 2018, (peacefully) at home. Beloved son of Bridget and George; very sadly missed by his children Nicola, Daniel, Nathan and Graham, their mum Jackie grandchildren and partner Caroline; loving brother of Paul, Linda, George, Ian, Tomas and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 o'c to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot for Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan), John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Sheridan (née Sheridan), Rose (Rose Ellen) (John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown and formerly of Cordownan, Arva, Co. Cavan) - April 2, 2018 (peacefully), in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital; beloved wife of John Joe and loving mam of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law, her 9 grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 10 o'c. Removal on Wednesday evening to Church of the Assumption, Walkinstown, arriving at 5.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c and afterwards for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The LauraLynn Foundation. Donation box in church. House private, please.

Margaret O'Brien (née McHugh), Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Youghal, Co Cork

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (nee McHugh), Youghal, Co. Cork and formerly of Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Dermot, Declan and Frankie, brother John (Sligo), sisters Kathleen (known as Lally), (McTernan) and Lisha (Simpson), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal from 7.30pm on Tuesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Sally Shanagher (née Roddy), Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by her loving family. (Retired staff member of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle). Sally will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Lisa, sons Nigel and Ciaran, Ciaran's fiancee Valerie, Nigel's partner Niamh, cherished grandchildren Hollie and Cara, sisters Mae, Eilish and Tessie, brothers Johnny, Pat, Tom, Noel and Fergus, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday (4th April) to St Catherine's Church, Killina arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust).

Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Annaduff, Co Leitrim / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Michael Joseph Lenehan, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey and formerly from Annaduff, Drumsna and Briskill, Newtownforbes, April 1st 2018 (peacefully) at the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, son of the late John and Bridget Lenehan, deeply regretted by his sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.