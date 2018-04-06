Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 6, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Brady Junior, 9 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



John Brady Jnr, 9 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton & late of Buggaun, Manorhamilton, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, John James, mother Margaret, brothers Terry - Manchester, Gerard - Cappataggle, Ballinasloe, Darren Kelly - Dublin sisters Annemarie McGowan - Kinlough, Sarah Brady - Kinlough, Josephine Kelly - Dublin. Remains reposing at the family home, Boggaun, Manorhamilton, today, Friday from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to any charity of your choice care of any family member.

Annie Foley, Main street, Kinlough, Leitrim



Annie Foley, Main Street, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Annie died 4th April 2018 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 103rd year. Removal on Saturday morning from her late residence to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough arriving for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo care of Gilmartins Funeral Services or any family member. House strictly private at all times.

James (Jim) Boyle, Boeshill, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aghacashel, Leitrim



Formerly of Tullybawn, Aughacashel. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in his 98th year. Deeply regretted by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew John and the Stringer family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 6.00pm to 10.00pm and from 12.00 noon to 4.00pm on Friday, followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 7th April, at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy (known as Dot) Myles (née Carson), Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Dorothy Myles (nee Carson), better known as Dot, Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Beloved wife of David. Suddenly at Sligo Unversity Hospital. Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.



Bridget O'Donnell, known as Brid, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Retired principal of St Ernan’s National School, Balintra. Beloved wife of the late Paddy O'Donnell. Reposing at her Late residence Coolcholly, Ballyshannon on Friday from 11am to 9pm. Mass of The Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11am with interment in Kilcar Cemetery, Co Donegal at approximately 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or The Shiel Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Stephen McCaffrey, Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Galway City, Galway

He will be sadly missed by his son Luke and daughter Sharon, his father Petie, brothers P.J., Kieran, Paul and Patrick, sister Annamarie, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Corraleehan.

Patrick McPartlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Patrick McPartlin known as Paddy Pat recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Alice and brother of Nancy, Coventry, England who died on Wednesday 4th April. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons PJ,Kevin,Sean and Michael his daughter Bernadette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally, Dowra, Co Cavan for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday from 4pm.

Frank Murray, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Former Secretary General to the Government and Commissioner ICLVR. Unexpectedly at home on 31st March 2018. Beloved husband of Maureen (née Kavanagh) and father of Geraldine, Ciara, Paul, Catherine and remembering baby Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Hugh, Conor, David, Lauren, Laura, Dylan and Adam, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Brian, John and Ronan, his sisters Rita and Patricia and brother Jerry, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private please

Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie; son Daniel; sister Ann; brothers Peter, Gerry, Joe and Vincent; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; aunt; nieces; nephews; relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12pm. House private at all times, please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to I.C.U. Patients Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital.

May they all Rest in Peace.