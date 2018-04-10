Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 10, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, April 5th 2018 (suddenly) in London. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

Alice Healy (née Sorohan), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly Fardromin, Ballinamuck. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, brothers Dan & Mick (Fardromin), Charlie (Lanesboro), nephew Philip and grandnephew Daniel. Beloved mother of William, Fr. Charlie, Margaret, Gerry, Connie, Tommy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by her brother John Sorohan (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law Rose, Kathleen and Nancy (Newcastle upon Tyne). Brother-in-law Monsignor Gerard Healy (Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Legga, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Laurel Lodge private on Wednesday morning, house private at all times. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, or Longford branch of the Alzheimers Society. c/o Peter Dillon Undertaker.

Mary Gabriel McGrath (née Hegarty), Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal

Mary Gabriel McGrath, Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, died peacefully on Sunday 8th April 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of Paddy McGrath. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, today, Tuesday, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Kathleen Brady (née Hamilton), Alexandra Road, Warlingham, Surrey, and formerly Derrybrisk, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kathleen Brady, nee Hamilton, Alexandra Road, Warlingham, Surrey, and formerly Derrybrisk, Dromahair, Co. Letrim. Sister of Tommy Hamilton, Mullinskeagh, Dromahair and the late Michael Hamilton, Rose Hill, Sligo. Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel from 6.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.45pm to Killenummery Church, to arrive at 8.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Wednesday, burial to follow in the UK. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Seamus Feehily and Sons, Funeral Directors, Pearse Road Sligo.



Eileen Martin (née Kelly), Boyle, Roscommon

Martin (nee Kelly), Eileen predeceased by her husband Anthony and her infant son Kieran. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by her loving family, sadly missed by her children, John, Tony, Mary (Donagher), Pauline (Ferguson) and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence "Rockhill" Carrick Road, Boyle on Tuesday from 2-6pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

Kieran Beirne, Clooneen, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Beirne - (Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) April 8th, 2018 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Roscommon, Kieran. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Mary (Harrington), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces Carmel and Irene, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Bridget's Church, Breedogue, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.