Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 11

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, April 5th 2018 (suddenly) in London. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

Alice Healy (née Sorohan), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

Formerly Fardromin, Ballinamuck. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, brothers Dan & Mick (Fardromin), Charlie (Lanesboro), nephew Philip and grandnephew Daniel. Beloved mother of William, Fr. Charlie, Margaret, Gerry, Connie, Tommy and Johnny. Deeply regretted by her brother John Sorohan (Newtownforbes), sisters-in-law Rose, Kathleen and Nancy (Newcastle upon Tyne). Brother-in-law Monsignor Gerard Healy (Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.A.), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Legga, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Laurel Lodge private on Wednesday morning, house private at all times. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, or Longford branch of the Alzheimers Society. c/o Peter Dillon Undertaker.

Kathleen Brady (née Hamilton), Alexandra Road, Warlingham, Surrey, and formerly Derrybrisk, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kathleen Brady, nee Hamilton, Alexandra Road, Warlingham, Surrey, and formerly Derrybrisk, Dromahair, Co. Letrim. Sister of Tommy Hamilton, Mullinskeagh, Dromahair and the late Michael Hamilton, Rose Hill, Sligo. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Wednesday, burial to follow in the UK. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Seamus Feehily and Sons, Funeral Directors, Pearse Road Sligo.

Eileen Martin (née Kelly), Boyle, Roscommon

Martin (nee Kelly), Eileen predeceased by her husband Anthony and her infant son Kieran. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by her loving family, sadly missed by her children, John, Tony, Mary (Donagher), Pauline (Ferguson) and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

James Tighe, Doongeela, Geevagh, Sligo

Suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his brothers Vincent and Michael, his sister Mary, sisters in law Breege and Catherine, brother in law David, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjacent cemetery.

Gracie Breslin West Port, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Gracie Breslin, late of West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Retired staff member of the North-Western Health Board. Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. House Private at present, Please. Funeral arrangements later.

Ronan Lenihan 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford / Drogheda, Louth / Galway

The death has occurred of Ronan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford and formerly of Matson Lodge, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Co. Louth and native of Galway City 10th April 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, mother Ide, daughters Heather and Frances, sisters Darina and Aisling, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday from 3 o’clock with prayers at 5 o’clock followed by Removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford leaving at 5.30 to arrive at 6 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors

May they all Rest in Peace.