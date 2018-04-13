Leitrim deaths - April 13, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Mulvey (née Duignan), Rathallen, Boyle, Co Roscommon



(peacefully) at University Hospital Galway, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her father Charlie and brothers Charles and James. Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul, her beloved sons Cathal and James. loving Mother Kitty, aunt, uncle, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady´s Funeral Home, Elphin today, Friday (13th April) from 4pm until 7.30pm followed by Removal to St. Attracta´s Church Ballinameen. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Bridie Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Bridie's funeral Mass is scheduled for Dublin on Wednesday, April 18th with burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Full funeral arrangements will appear at a later date.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

Michael Patrick (Mickey) Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Patrick (Mickey) Mahon, Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and Luton, England, 27th March, 2018 in Luton, England. Predeceased by his father; Michael John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother; Una, sisters; Caroline and Lorraine, brother; Paschal, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his mother Una at Aughnahunshin, Bornacoola on Saturday (14th April) from 5pm - 9pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Sunday for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Moore Cemetery, Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Ronan McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, April 5th 2018 (suddenly) in London. Deeply regretted by his parents Seamus and Patricia, brother Fintan, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Saturday from 11.30 am with prayers at 1pm followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2.30 pm. House strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Donation box in funeral home.



Philomena (Ena) Reynolds (née Smyth), Cornabrone, Drumcong, Co Leitrim / Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Formerly Castlederg, Co. Tyrone In the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tone. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Martina, Kathy, Gemma and son Glenn, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother Jim, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home until 4pm today, Friday. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong this evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Gracie Breslin West Port, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Gracie Breslin, late of West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Retired staff member of the North-Western Health Board. Removal today, Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Rock Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with Interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Rock Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.



Ronan Lenihan 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford Town, Longford / Drogheda, Louth / Galway

The death has occurred of Ronan Lenihan, 62 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford and formerly of Matson Lodge, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, Co. Louth and native of Galway City 10th April 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, mother Ide, daughters Heather and Frances, sisters Darina and Aisling, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 11am in St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace.